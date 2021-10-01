Political parties in Northern Ireland respond to DUP’s ‘Protocol ultimatum’
News

Political parties in Northern Ireland respond to DUP’s ‘Protocol ultimatum’

Photo credit: Feverstockphoto (Getty Images)

DUP PARTY leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson issued a stark warning that power-sharing in Northern Ireland could face imminent collapse if unionist concerns around the NI protocol are not addressed.

He has also called for a boycott of cross-border institutions – enshrined under the Good Friday Agreement – in a bid to force the hand of the EU, as well as the Conservative-led UK Government, to abandon special trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Now representatives from Sinn Féin and the SDLP have hit back, calling the posturing of DUP members and others ‘irresponsible’, and urging their colleagues in the chamber to dial back inflammatory rhetoric in the face of fuel shortages, concerns over imports and the ongoing difficulties caused by COVID.

SDLP Brexit spokesperson and MLA for South Belfast, Matthew O’Toole said: “It is surreal to see the DUP and others inflame anger over the Protocol at the very same moment as the reality of Brexit overall is being shown on our TV screens.

Supply chains for food in England are in chaos, there is a fuel crisis, fruit and veg is rotting unpicked – all because of the effects of Brexit itself. Yet the DUP and others are using the anniversary of the Ulster Covenant to beat the drum of anger and distract from the effects of the Brexit they championed.”

He further elaborated: “Brexit isn’t working… The sooner everyone accepts reality and starts looking for practical solutions to the problems created by Brexit, as well as ways to take advantage of the unique economic benefits of the Protocol, the better.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson and MLA for South Antrim, Declan Kearney said:

“The Protocol exists to try and mitigate the worst implications of a hard Brexit for businesses and citizens in the north. There is no credible alternative. It will not be renegotiated. It is here to stay.

The focus now must be on full and flexible implementation of the Protocol to give certainty and stability for local businesses and wider society.

Businesses, manufacturers and farmers must be allowed to seize opportunities to create jobs and investment, and maximise unprecedented access to the EU and British markets which the Protocol provides.”

At this point it is unclear whether a resolution over these disagreements is within sight, though UUP party leader Doug Beattie has stressed that a compromise must be found, and echoed sentiments expressed by the SDLP and Sinn Féin that north-south cooperation should be at the forefront of any workable solution.

See More: Brexit, DUP, Northern Ireland, Protocol, SDLP, Sinn Féin

Related

Joe Biden warns Boris Johnson that Brexit cannot threaten peace in Northern Ireland
News 1 week ago

Joe Biden warns Boris Johnson that Brexit cannot threaten peace in Northern Ireland

By: Rachael O'Connor

Christmas woe as M&S axes festive Food to Order service for Ireland
News 1 week ago

Christmas woe as M&S axes festive Food to Order service for Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

How to get an Irish passport: Am I eligible, how do I apply and how long is the wait?
News 3 weeks ago

How to get an Irish passport: Am I eligible, how do I apply and how long is the wait?

By: Irish Post

Latest

SILENT TREATMENT: Frustration among institutional abuse survivors waiting months for Government response
News 25 minutes ago

SILENT TREATMENT: Frustration among institutional abuse survivors waiting months for Government response

By: Fiona Audley

New life-saving project brings resuscitation training to GAA clubs
Sport 35 minutes ago

New life-saving project brings resuscitation training to GAA clubs

By: Fiona Audley

Dublin lieutenant named new boss of Ireland’s defence forces
News 3 hours ago

Dublin lieutenant named new boss of Ireland’s defence forces

By: Mal Rogers

Mary O's Irish Scones make $1 Million thanks to Humans of New York
News 4 hours ago

Mary O's Irish Scones make $1 Million thanks to Humans of New York

By: Irish Post

OLD IRELAND: Stunning new book brings nation's history to life through vivid photographs
Culture 7 hours ago

OLD IRELAND: Stunning new book brings nation's history to life through vivid photographs

By: Mal Rogers