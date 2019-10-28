Politician who received death threat has car set alight in suspected arson attack
A TD who last week received death threats for speaking out against “far-right ideology” has been the victim of a suspected arson attack after his car was set alight outside his home in Leitrim.

Sinn Féin TD Martin Kenny spoke in the Dáil last week regarding the Essex tragedy in which 39 migrants were found dead, and said:

“Unfortunately, some people in this country peddle far-right ideology and may be happy that 39 fewer immigrants will be coming to Ireland,”

He also voiced his support for a proposed accommodation centre for asylum seekers in Leitrim, a controversial proposal which has resulted in protests by a local community group, and soon after received a text message which called him a traitor and said he should be “executed”.

Now Mr Kenny has been the victim of a suspected arson attack after his car was set alight outside his home at approximately 2.30am this morning, 28 October.

Mr Kenny and his family were inside the house at the time.

Sinn Féin have released a statement condemning the “despicable” attack, with party leader Mary lou McDonald saying:

“Martin Kenny TD’s car was set alight and burned at his home in Aughavas at approximately 2.30am this morning in what appears to have been a very deliberate and targeted attack.

“I want to extend my solidarity and that of Sinn Féin to Martin Kenny and his family after what was a very frightening experience. Thankfully no member of the Kenny family was injured but it could easily have been different.

“An attack on the home or property of an elected public representative is a deeply serious and sinister development. It represents an attack on the democratic system itself.

“This despicable act is a reflection on nobody but the criminal thugs who perpetrated it and I know it will be rightly condemned by the people of Aughavas, Ballinamore and Co. Leitrim.

“An Garda Síochána are investigating this very serious incident and I know that they will do all in their power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Government representatives from various political parties have joined in the condemnation of the attack, with Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin calling the attack “an assault on our parliamentary democracy”.

Anyone with information can contact the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.

