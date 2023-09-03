Poll shows Sinn Féin remains most popular party in Ireland

A NEW poll has shown that Sinn Féin remains the most popular party in Ireland and suggests it could win almost double the number of seats at the next election.

In the poll carried out by Ireland Thinks for the Sunday Independent, the party's popularity dropped one point to 33 per cent compared to August.

However, this was significantly ahead of the second most popular party, Fine Gael, despite it gaining two points to rise to 21 per cent.

Meanwhile, a projection based on the historical vote and seat share of parties suggests if an election were held today, Sinn Féin could win 67 seats.

Majority shortfall

Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil are the current largest parties in the Dáil with 36 seats each.

Fianna Fáil currently forms part of a coalition government with Fine Gael and the Greens following the 2020 General Election, with Sinn Féin the largest party of the Opposition.

Yet despite the projected gains for Sinn Féin, 67 seats would not be enough to win a majority and form a government either in the current 160-seat Dáil or in a proposed 174-seat parliament.

The Ireland Thinks / Sunday Independent poll analysis adds that projected loses by smaller parties would prevent them forming a coalition government with Sinn Féin.

The next General Election is due to be held no later than March 2025.