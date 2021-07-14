Pope Francis has left hospital after 10 days following recent surgery
News

Pope Francis has left hospital after 10 days following recent surgery

POPE FRANCIS was discharged from hospital earlier today after undergoing intestinal surgery last week.

The Pontiff spent a total of 10 days in the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy after suffering from diverticulitis - an inflammation of the colon.

Local media spotted Francis leaving the hospital on Wednesday morning in a car with darkened windows, headed back to the Vatican.

Before leaving, he stopped to pray at Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica.

He had wanted to "express his gratitude for the success of his surgery and offer a prayer for all the sick, especially those he had met during his stay in hospital", Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

During his stay in hospital, His Holiness paid visits to a number of other patients in the building, including to a children's cancer ward on Tuesday.

Pope Francis visits patients of the nearby pediatric oncology ward at the Gemelli Hospital on July 13, 2021 in Rome, Italy.

On Sunday, he led the Angeles prayer from the balcony of his hospital suite. Though his voice was a little weak, the 84-year-old appeared to be in good health.

Hundreds gathered outside the hospital, some shouting "Viva il Papa!" (long live the Pope).

"I have deeply felt your closeness and the support of your prayers. Thank you from the bottom of my heart," Francis said.

The Argentine was admitted to hospital on July 4 due to what was described as a severe narrowing of his large intestine. The operation remains the only one he has undergone since accepting the papacy in 2013.

See More: Catholic Church, Pope Francis

Related

At least 160 more unmarked graves found near former Catholic-run school in Canada
News 10 hours ago

At least 160 more unmarked graves found near former Catholic-run school in Canada

By: Rachael O'Connor

Canada officials call for Pope Francis to formally apologise on behalf of Catholic Church after over 1,000 children's bodies found
News 4 days ago

Canada officials call for Pope Francis to formally apologise on behalf of Catholic Church after over 1,000 children's bodies found

By: Rachael O'Connor

Statue of Queen Victoria torn down in Canada after bodies of over 1,000 children found in unmarked graves
News 1 week ago

Statue of Queen Victoria torn down in Canada after bodies of over 1,000 children found in unmarked graves

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Ireland currently has one the lowest Covid-19 hospitalisation rates in Europe
News 33 minutes ago

Ireland currently has one the lowest Covid-19 hospitalisation rates in Europe

By: Harry Brent

Dublin's Croke Park to host Muslim prayer festival Eid Al Adha for second year running
News 3 hours ago

Dublin's Croke Park to host Muslim prayer festival Eid Al Adha for second year running

By: Rachael O'Connor

Auschwitz Museum condemns Irish politician for comparing Covid-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany
News 8 hours ago

Auschwitz Museum condemns Irish politician for comparing Covid-19 restrictions to Nazi Germany

By: Rachael O'Connor

Britain set to ban prosecution of soldiers and paramilitaries for Troubles-era killings
News 10 hours ago

Britain set to ban prosecution of soldiers and paramilitaries for Troubles-era killings

By: Rachael O'Connor

Is that Braveheart’s Mel Gibson saluting Trump at Conor McGregor’s Fight Night
News 23 hours ago

Is that Braveheart’s Mel Gibson saluting Trump at Conor McGregor’s Fight Night

By: Frank Collins