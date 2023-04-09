President Joe Biden to give speech at Ulster University to kick off Ireland visit
News

President Joe Biden to give speech at Ulster University to kick off Ireland visit

President Joe Biden will visit Ireland next week (Image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden will kick off his visit to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement with a speech at Ulster University's Belfast campus on Wednesday, April 12.

Details of Mr Biden's visit have been closely guarded, however a statement from the university confirmed the President would give a key address at its newly-redeveloped city centre site.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, vice-chancellor of the university, said the venue for the President's speech reflected the 'hope and promise of the Agreement'.

"We are looking forward to what will be a very special day in the university's history, and to hosting President Biden on his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming president," said Prof. Bartholomew.

President Biden will give an address at Ulster University's Belfast campus (Image: Google Street View)

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, Ulster University, across all three of our campuses, is looking forward to preparing the next generation of civic, business and societal leaders.

"Our new Belfast campus truly reflects the hope and promise of the Agreement and our aspirations for a positive, prosperous and sustainable future for everyone.

"It brings together 16,000 young people and staff from across Northern Ireland and around the world to develop the skills and experience they need to fulfil their potential and make a positive impact on our society.

"It is also an inspiring space for our neighbours and for our partners across the region to collaborate, create and innovate with us on our shared vision for this region."

Engagements

The speech at Ulster University is expected to be the President's only official engagement in Northern Ireland before travelling to the Republic.

The White House has confirmed that between April 12-14, Mr Biden will visit Dublin, Co. Louth and Co Mayo.

Louth County Council has said the President will visit Carlingford and Dundalk on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mr Biden will address a Joint Sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas in the Dáil chamber.

In doing so, he will become the fourth US President to address the Oireachtas, following John F. Kennedy on June 28, 1963, Ronald Reagan on June 4, 1984 and Bill Clinton on December 1, 1995.

The President will make a public speech from St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina, Co. Mayo on Friday (Image: Anne-Marie Flynn / Mayo North Tourism / Fáilte Ireland)

"Given the deep, historic ties between Ireland and the United States of America, both the Ceann Comhairle and the Cathaoirleach are very much looking forward to welcoming the President to Leinster House," read a statement from the Oireachtas.

Meanwhile, Mayo County Council has confirmed that the President will make a public speech from St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Friday, April 14.

The address will celebrate 'the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people,' said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

See More: President Joe Biden

Related

Belfast side Linfield 'bemused' as game postponed 24 hours for visit of President Biden
News 6 days ago

Belfast side Linfield 'bemused' as game postponed 24 hours for visit of President Biden

By: Gerard Donaghy

President Biden expected to meet Irish relatives during five-day visit to Ireland
News 1 week ago

President Biden expected to meet Irish relatives during five-day visit to Ireland

By: Irish Post

Taoiseach travels to London for beginning of eight days of St Patrick's Day engagements
News 1 year ago

Taoiseach travels to London for beginning of eight days of St Patrick's Day engagements

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Arrest after man hospitalised following glass attack in Co. Fermanagh
News 31 minutes ago

Arrest after man hospitalised following glass attack in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ten minutes with Fil Campbell and Tom McFarland
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with Fil Campbell and Tom McFarland

By: Irish Post

Dramatic beauty of Northern Ireland captured in new Dungeons & Dragons movie
Entertainment 1 day ago

Dramatic beauty of Northern Ireland captured in new Dungeons & Dragons movie

By: Fiona Audley

Animal cures of old
Life & Style 1 day ago

Animal cures of old

By: Austin Donnelly

Man arrested by police in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murdering young woman in Limerick
News 1 day ago

Man arrested by police in Northern Ireland on suspicion of murdering young woman in Limerick

By: Irish Post