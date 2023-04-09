President Joe Biden to give speech at Ulster University to kick off Ireland visit

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden will kick off his visit to Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement with a speech at Ulster University's Belfast campus on Wednesday, April 12.

Details of Mr Biden's visit have been closely guarded, however a statement from the university confirmed the President would give a key address at its newly-redeveloped city centre site.

Professor Paul Bartholomew, vice-chancellor of the university, said the venue for the President's speech reflected the 'hope and promise of the Agreement'.

"We are looking forward to what will be a very special day in the university's history, and to hosting President Biden on his first visit to Northern Ireland since becoming president," said Prof. Bartholomew.

"As we mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement, Ulster University, across all three of our campuses, is looking forward to preparing the next generation of civic, business and societal leaders.

"Our new Belfast campus truly reflects the hope and promise of the Agreement and our aspirations for a positive, prosperous and sustainable future for everyone.

"It brings together 16,000 young people and staff from across Northern Ireland and around the world to develop the skills and experience they need to fulfil their potential and make a positive impact on our society.

"It is also an inspiring space for our neighbours and for our partners across the region to collaborate, create and innovate with us on our shared vision for this region."

Engagements

The speech at Ulster University is expected to be the President's only official engagement in Northern Ireland before travelling to the Republic.

The White House has confirmed that between April 12-14, Mr Biden will visit Dublin, Co. Louth and Co Mayo.

Louth County Council has said the President will visit Carlingford and Dundalk on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Mr Biden will address a Joint Sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas in the Dáil chamber.

In doing so, he will become the fourth US President to address the Oireachtas, following John F. Kennedy on June 28, 1963, Ronald Reagan on June 4, 1984 and Bill Clinton on December 1, 1995.

"Given the deep, historic ties between Ireland and the United States of America, both the Ceann Comhairle and the Cathaoirleach are very much looking forward to welcoming the President to Leinster House," read a statement from the Oireachtas.

Meanwhile, Mayo County Council has confirmed that the President will make a public speech from St Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina on Friday, April 14.

The address will celebrate 'the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people,' said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.