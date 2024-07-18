Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirms plans to visit Dublin for meeting with Taoiseach
News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirms plans to visit Dublin for meeting with Taoiseach

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer will meet with Taoiseach Simon Harris in Dublin this autumn.

The newly elected British leader confirmed his intention to visit Ireland following the first bilateral meeting between the two statesmen which was held last night.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was invited to the Prime Minister’s summer country home Chequers for dinner yesterday (July 17).

The pair enjoyed pints of Guinness during their first face-to-face meeting since Mr Starmer became Prime Minister following the July 4 general election.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris enjoy a pint of Guinness at Chequers in Aylesbury last night

In a joint statement released this morning, they confirmed the details of their discussion and the commitments made within it.

“Taoiseach Simon Harris and Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed close relations between Ireland and the United Kingdom and agreed that the time was right for a reset of the partnership,” they said.

“They noted that the ties which bind both countries span geography and history, family and business, politics and culture, and agreed to work together over the coming weeks to put in place arrangements to support, encourage and strengthen all aspects of relations.”

They added: “As a first step towards rebuilding this unique partnership, the Prime Minister and Taoiseach committed to annual summits at which they will take stock of joint work to deepen and reinvigorate cooperation.

Mr Harris and Mr Starmer used the meeting to discuss a 'reset in British-Irish relations'

"They discussed the Good Friday Agreement as co-guarantors and their shared commitment to its principles and institutions, and to furthering prosperity and reconciliation in Northern Ireland. They discussed legacy issues, working to support all communities and victims in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Harris and Mr Starmer also used the opportunity to discuss pressing global issues, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and the situation in Gaza.

“They both agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages, and urgent action to address the humanitarian crisis,” their statement said.

Elsewhere during their working dinner, the Taoiseach welcomed the Prime Minister’s commitment to “closer cooperation with the European Union” and they agreed to meet again in Dublin on September 7.

