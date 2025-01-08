PSNI appeal for information after body recovered in search for Belfast man missing in Spain

THE PSNI have appealed for information after a body was recovered in Spain during searches for missing Belfast man John George.

The family of the 37-year-old raised the alarm on December 18 after he failed to return from a holiday in Alicante.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr George's family believe clothing and tattoos on the body found yesterday indicate it is that of their loved one.

This evening, the PSNI revealed they had been made aware that the body is believed to be that of the missing father of two from west Belfast.

"My thoughts are, first and foremost, with Mr George's family at this distressing time," said Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea.

"Our dedicated Family Liaison Officers continue to provide support to the family, and we continue to work closely with international law enforcement agencies."

According to Spanish media, the body was found on Tuesday among trees on a farm in Rojales, about 45 minutes south of Alicante.

Meanwhile, police in Spain revealed they had arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

'Tortuous search'

Mr George last spoke to his family on December 14 and after raising the alarm, they revealed they feared he had been murdered.

After travelling to Spain to help search for Mr George, his family stated that they would not return home without his body.

A statement issued on behalf of the family on Tuesday by KRW Law said they were 'distressed but also relieved' at the development.

"We can confirm the father of Mr George contacted us today shortly after 5pm to confirm Spanish police told him they had recovered his son's remains," it read.

"Mr Billy George was told that his son's body was now in a morgue awaiting formal identification.

"The family are both distressed but also relieved at this latest news.

"It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body.

"The family want to thank all who have helped and supported them over the last number of days.

"They now respectfully ask for some privacy to allow them both time and space to engage on the next harrowing stages on what is now a formalised murder investigation."

Appeal

Speaking this evening, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey offered his condolences to Mr George’s family.

"I want to express my heartfelt condolences to the family of John George after a body was found on Tuesday in Spain," said the Sinn Féin MP.

"This is tragic news for John's loved ones who have been courageously searching for him after he went missing on December 14.

"I have been in contact with Billy George, John's father, throughout this period and as recently as last night where he informed me that a body had been found.

"I now hope John's body can be returned home to Ireland as quickly as possible to allow his heartbroken family and friends to have a dignified funeral.

"May he rest in peace."

Last week, the PSNI opened a Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) for information on the case and repeated the appeal today.

"I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information that could assist the Spanish Investigation Team with their enquiries to please contact us on 101," said DI Rea.

Photos and footage can be shared with the PSNI through the MIPP by clicking here.

The force added that all information will be shared with Spanish police.