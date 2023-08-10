PSNI commander offers condolences over ‘dreadful’ death of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough

A PSNI commander has offered her condolences to the grieving family of Scarlett Rossborough who was killed in a collision in Co. Antrim yesterday morning.

The eight-year-old from Larne was in Carrickfergus on a trip as part of a summer scheme when the incident happened at around 11.40am in the High Street area.

She died at the scene, while another young boy, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.

In a statement made today, the PSNI’s District Commander for Mid and East Antrim, Superintendent Gillian Kearney said: “My colleagues and I are profoundly saddened by what occurred in Carrickfergus yesterday morning.

“It is too soon to fully comprehend exactly what happened, and we understand the significant impact and unimaginable pain this dreadful event will have on the family, the other children involved, the staff and their families.”

She added: “We have appointed two dedicated family liaison officers to offer specialist support to the bereaved family during this incredibly difficult time, and our thoughts are very much with them as they come to terms with the loss of their daughter under such tragic circumstances.

“The welfare of all of those involved, including members of the public who provided assistance at the scene, our own officers and our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service who responded to carry out emergency CPR, remains a top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them."

Supt Kearney went on to thank those members of the community who were “patient” in the aftermath of the incident.

“I would also like to pass on my sincere thanks to wider members of the community who remained patient during and after the incident, this never goes unnoticed and was greatly appreciated,” she said.

“Now that a police investigation is under way, we would ask that media respect the privacy of the family at this deeply upsetting time.”

The PSNI have appealed to anyone who was in the High Street area of the town around 11.40am yesterday and who may have dash-cam footage or any information which could assist with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 684 09/08/23.