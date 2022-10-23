PSNI name murder victim as man remains in custody

POLICE investigating the murder of a man in the Rathcoole area of Newtownabbey have named the victim as 31-year-old Ryan MacNab from north Belfast.

Mr MacNab died from his injuries at the scene of a serious assault at an address in the Barna Square area on Friday evening, October 21.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody at this time assisting detectives with enquiries.

In his appeal for information, Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly of the PSNI urged people not to share footage taken at the scene.

"I am continuing to appeal to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting reference 1779 of 21/10/22," he said.

"I will add that we are aware of footage from the scene circulating and would ask people not to share this out of respect for the family."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.