Public appeal to find driver who stopped at scene of fatal collision in Galway

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information regarding a fatal collision in Co. Galway.

A man, aged in his 20s, died after the car he was driving was involved in a three-car collision on the R336 in Barna on March 9.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision, which happened at around 11pm, to come forward.

In particular they want to find a driver who stopped at the scene.

“Gardaí are particularly looking to speak with the driver of a car who stopped at the scene of this collision at New Village, Barna, Co. Galway at approximately 11.17pm, for a number of minutes,” the police force confirmed in a statement today.

“This driver may have information that could assist this Garda investigation,” they added.

Gardaí have further appealed for “any witnesses to this three vehicle road traffic collision to come forward”.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at New Village, Bearna (Barna) Galway between 10:45pm and 11:30pm on Sunday 9th March 2025 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they state.

“Anyone with any information regarding this Fatal Road Traffic Collision is asked to contact Bothar Na Trá (Salthill) Garda station on 091 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”