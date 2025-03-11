Young man dies following three-car collision in Co. Galway

A MAN has died following a three-car collision in Co. Galway.

The incident happened at around 11.25pm on March 9 on the R336 in Barna.

The driver of one of the cars, a man aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gardaí confirmed in a statement.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

There were no other injuries reported in the incident.

Officers have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bóthar na Trá (Salthill) Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.