Public asked for opinions on extending Sunday trading hours in Belfast

A PUBLIC survey is underway in Belfast on extending the hours that shops can open on Sundays.

Currently large shops in the city centre – those with a floor space of 280 square metres or more – can only open from 1pm to 6pm on Sundays.

Smaller stores, however, are not bound by these restrictions and can set their own opening hours.

Under Northern Irish legislation only areas which have designated themselves as ‘holiday resorts’ can give the green light for larger stores to extend their Sunday trading hours.

Under this clause those stores can open at any time on up to 18 Sundays between March 1 and September 30 each year, excluding Easter Sunday.

In June 2025 Belfast City Council’s elected members agreed, in principle, to introduce the holiday resort designation across the full Belfast council area, subject to public consultation.

This week they launched their consultation, which will run until May 14.

“Our council has already indicated its desire to extend and enhance Belfast’s retail and hospitality experience on Sunday mornings to benefit residents, businesses and the increasing numbers of visitors to our city,” Councillor Natasha Brennan, Chair of the council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said this week.

"Extending Sunday opening hours during the ‘holiday period’ would enable us to compete with other cities, boost visitor and tourism spending, add greater vibrancy to the city and provide additional trading opportunities for retailers,” she added.

“Saturday nights are the busiest in the week for hotel stays and currently, our historic St George’s Market is one of the only city centre attractions open on Sunday mornings, so that’s clearly a missed opportunity.

"We also know that the hospitality sector is keen to plan Sunday morning activities to meet demand and city partners are committed to ensuring that the city centre becomes more family friendly.”

Ms Brennan has urged the public to take part in the consultation and have their say on the matter.

"The aim of this consultation is to ensure as many views as possible are captured and taken on board, especially current experiences of Belfast on Sundays, both in the city centre and beyond, and to explore what people would like to see happen to improve our offering,” she said.

"We recognise also that Sunday remains an important day for worship and rest for many people, including those working in the retail sector, so we welcome views from faith groups and individuals as part of this consultation.”

Once the consultation closes, feedback will be reviewed by the Council before a decision is made on whether to to proceed with the holiday resort designation.

“It is anticipated this will take place by June 2026, meaning Sunday, July 5, 2026 would be the first available Sunday that larger retailers would be permitted to open earlier or for longer, while Sunday, September 27, 2026 would be the final Sunday available for extended opening,” a Council spokesperson explained.

“Those wanting to open earlier, or for longer, would be required to notify the council of their chosen dates (up to a maximum of 18 Sundays between 1 March and 30 September each year, as set out in the existing legislation),” they added.

“Stores would then revert to 1pm to 6pm opening only on the remaining Sundays within the year.”

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.