Public urged to come forward following death of Cork stabbing victim Jason Butler

POLICE have urged witnesses to a fatal stabbing in Cork city to come forward.

Jason Butler, aged in his 20s, passed away at Cork University Hospital on June 16 as a result of the injuries he sustained in an attack on the evening of June 14.

Gardaí at the Bridewell have today renewed their appeal to the public for information regarding the assault, which happened on Grand Parade in Cork City.

Gardaí have arrested a man, in his 20s, in connection with the attack, who has since appeared before Cork District Court.

“Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to this assault, who have not yet come forward, to please do so,” they state.

“Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Square between 7.15pm and 8pm on Wednesday 14th June, 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” they add.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

