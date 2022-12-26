Rangers Supporters Association condemns chants about former Celtic star Tommy Burns
Tommy Burns celebrates Celtic’s Scottish Cup Final victory over Dunfermline on May 26, 2007 (Image: Aubrey Washington/SNS Group via Getty Images)

A RANGERS supporters organisation has condemned chants about former Celtic star Tommy Burns during the Ibrox side's 1-0 victory at Ross County last Friday.

The Rangers FC Supporters Association, which represents more than 145 supporters clubs, said there was 'no place' for the chants.

Burns, who both played for and managed Celtic, passed away in May 2008 at the age of 51 after a battle with cancer.

Microphones picked up the chants during Friday night's televised game at Victoria Park, prompting some Rangers fans to take to social media to condemn the song.

On Christmas Eve, the Rangers FC Supporters Association issued a statement also hitting out at the chant.

"The RSA on behalf of our member clubs strongly condemn the chant involving Tommy Burns at last night's game," read the statement from the association, which represents about 8,000 fans.

"We believe there is no place for this in our support. Stronger Together."

The majority of replies to the Twitter post appeared to back the association's stance.

Celtic legend

Born on December 16, 1956, lifelong Celtic fan Burns often described himself as 'a supporter who got lucky'.

He made his debut for the club on April 19, 1975 and went on to make 503 appearances, scoring 82 goals.

He won six titles with Celtic, as well as five Scottish Cups and one League Cup.

Burns in action against Aberdeen's Gordon Strachan in the 1984 Scottish Cup Final — Burns would later be appointed first team coach at Celtic during Strachan's time as manager (Image: SNS Group via Getty Images)

He managed the Hoops for three seasons from July 1994 and led them to the Scottish Cup in 1995 during an era when Walter Smith's Rangers were the dominant force in Scottish football.

However, he brought some memorable players to Glasgow during his tenure, including Pierre Van Hooijdonk, Jorge Cadete and Paolo di Canio, and twice finished second in the league.

He returned as a coach under manager Kenny Dalglish in 2000 and, until his death, remained part of the set-up under subsequent managers Martin O’Neill and Gordon Strachan.

Scotland coaches Burns, left, and Ally McCoist, centre, with manager Walter Smith in 2005 (Image: Phil Cole/Getty Images)

Between 2002 and 2007, he was also assistant manager to the Scottish national team, first under Bertie Vogts and later under Smith.

A close friend of Burns, Smith was a pallbearer at his funeral, as was Rangers' all-time top scorer Ally McCoist, who worked alongside Smith and Burns in the Scotland set-up.

A plaque in honour of Burns was unveiled at Celtic Park in 2010.

