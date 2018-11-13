Red Dead Redemption 2 fans have been sending hate mail to a real-life Colm O'Driscoll

AN IRISHMAN who shares his name with a villainous character from the game Red Dead Redemption 2 has been inundated with angry messages online.

The mere mention of the name Colm O'Driscoll is likely to go down badly with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers right now.

A nefarious gang leader and the main antagonist of Rockstar Games' sprawling Western adventure epic Red Dead Redemption 2, O'Driscoll has brought misery to many a button-basher over the past few weeks with his dastardly actions.

The leader of a rival gang in the Red Dead Redemption 2 universe, the fiction O'Driscoll and his cadre of gunslingers have a habit of popping up in the open world of the game to instigate firefights, in a scenario that often ends badly for players.

In fact, his villainous actions within the game have started to filter into the real world and the life of an Irishman who happens to go by the name of Colm O'Driscoll.

Advertisement

Overnight the real-life Colm O'Driscoll found himself on the receiving end of angry DMs from disgruntled gamers angry at him, or rather the character.

Taking to Twitter, Colm revealed his current dilemma to the world, writing: "So it turns out I share the same name as a #RedDeadRedemption2 character and now I'm receiving hate mail online."

Thankfully, Colm still sees the funny side, even if one message warned him he would "shoot on sight' if their paths ever crossed.

The Irishman, who happily admits he owns neither a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, told Eurogamer: "I find the whole thing kinda funny, but the messages are starting to get annoying.

"A little part of me worries that some of these people are so emotionally invested in the game that they're starting to lose perception of what's real and what isn't."

Though the messages appear to be a joke (no one could possibly think this was the real Colm O'Driscoll), it's one that is starting to wear thin with Colm.