Red Seal Cups to create 100 jobs in Ireland over the next three years

WHEN Bob Mann M.D. of Red Seal Cups decided to open a manufacturing plant in Ireland he was pleasantly surprised by the level of support he received from the Irish development agencies.

The agencies arranged site visits, explained possible support measures and identified best locations for sourcing relevant skill sets and this level of intervention helped him identify the Midlands Region in Ireland as the best location for expansion of his business.

Red Seal Cups are manufacturers of packaging material for the medical, foodservice and disposable packaging sectors.

The company acquired two plants in Longford Town covering approximately 20,000 sq/m and will shortly begin manufacturing recyclable paper cups for the hospitality industry across the UK and Europe.

The company is being advised by Longford County Council on all aspects of establishing a production facility in Ireland and according to M.D. Bob Mann: "The strong relationship established has helped the company to quickly find its feet and importantly make key connections with other local companies that can aid its set-up".

He continued: "Longford Local Authority’s professional pro-business approach was instrumental in his decision to open a plant in the County and the responsive approach from the council has ensured that any issues identified are addressed as a matter of priority."

Mr Mann added that the reception and support he has received from all sides of the Longford community has been a major factor in his decision to invest in the area.

Speaking to The Irish Post, Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise with Longford County Council, said that the investment in County Longford by a UK firm is most welcome and will hopefully be replicated by other firms in future.

He explained that Longford has several advantages as an investment location with its central location making it a significant hub on some of the key transport corridors in the country, linking East with West and North with South.

The county's proximity to the capital Dublin gives any business a clear run to a large potential market, to Dublin Airport and Dublin Port.

In fact, its central location has helped Longford become the core commercial and industrial centre of the north midlands region.

Mr Nevin concluded: "Longford Local Authority has a proud track record in efficiently accommodating the needs of companies interested in investing in Longford.

"While the Red Seal investment is a Brexit neutral investment it can make good sense for firms looking to protect European Markets to consider a base in Ireland and hopefully in Longford.

"Brexit looms large for all UK and Irish firms trading internationally and firms may need to diversify operations to centres which guarantee them access to their markets."

Red Seal Cups' new facility will create up to 100 jobs over the next three years and will be a great boost for the local economy in Longford.

This investment on the back of the high profile Center Parcs investment in a new resort in Longford Forest, Ballymahon will create valuable employment opportunities for locals and our diaspora and will strengthen the ties between Longford and its community in the UK.

Anyone looking for further information is invited to contact Michael Nevin at [email protected]