Renewed appeal after man dies four days after Dublin assault
The incident occurred outside the Clonsilla Inn venue in Dublin 15 (Image: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a man assaulted in Dublin passed away four days after the incident.

The serious assault occurred at the entrance to the car park of the Clonsilla Inn venue in Dublin 15 shortly after 11pm on Sunday, February 2.

The man, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured and was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he passed away on Thursday night.

A family liaison officer has been assigned to support his family.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and appeared before Blanchardstown District Court on Tuesday, February 4.

However, following the man's death, gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the premises at the time of the incident to come forward.

They also want to hear from anyone who may have camera footage from Clonsilla Road between the junctions of Shelerin Road and Porterstown Road from the time of the incident.

Investigators have also made a specific appeal to an off-duty medical professional, who provided assistance at the scene, to make himself known to gardaí at Blanchardstown.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

