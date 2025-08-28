Renewed appeal for information on teenager missing for more than a month
News

Renewed appeal for information on teenager missing for more than a month

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information about a teenage boy who has now been missing for more than a month.

Fergus Harty was reported missing from Limerick City on July 26.

Fergus Harty has been missing since July (Pic: Garda)

The 14-year-old is believed to be in the Dunleer area of Co. Louth.

He is described to be 5' 11" in height, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

“Anyone with any information on Fergus’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212471, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the police force said in a statement issued today.

