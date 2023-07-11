Renewed appeal for information on ten-year anniversary of death of Kieran Callaghan

POLICE in Ireland have launched an anniversary appeal for information about the “unlawful killing” of Kieran Callaghan in Donegal ten years ago.

Gardaí believe Mr Callaghan was unlawfully killed at his home in Roshine, in Churchill, Millford sometime between July 5 and 7 in 2013.

The father-of-four’s body was found in his home by a family member at around 1.30pm on July 7, 2013.

Despite an intensive police investigation, which still remains active, no one has ever been brought to justice for his death.

This week, as the 10-year anniversary of Kieran's killing fell, the gardaí urged anyone with information that could help them find answers.

“The investigation is still live and is been conducted through the Incident Room in Milford Garda Station,” they confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years,” they added.

“[On] this 10th anniversary, An Garda Síochána is urging anyone with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem to them to come forward and speak with us.

“Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.