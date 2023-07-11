Renewed appeal for information on ten-year anniversary of death of Kieran Callaghan
News

Renewed appeal for information on ten-year anniversary of death of Kieran Callaghan

Kieran Callaghan was killed in 2013

POLICE in Ireland have launched an anniversary appeal for information about the “unlawful killing” of Kieran Callaghan in Donegal ten years ago.

Gardaí believe Mr Callaghan was unlawfully killed at his home in Roshine, in Churchill, Millford sometime between July 5 and 7 in 2013.

The father-of-four’s body was found in his home by a family member at around 1.30pm on July 7, 2013.

Despite an intensive police investigation, which still remains active, no one has ever been brought to justice for his death.

Kieran Callaghan was killed in 2013

This week, as the 10-year anniversary of Kieran's killing fell, the gardaí urged anyone with information that could help them find answers.

“The investigation is still live and is been conducted through the Incident Room in Milford Garda Station,” they confirmed.

“An Garda Síochána are very grateful for all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years,” they added.

“[On] this 10th anniversary, An Garda Síochána is urging anyone with any information no matter how insignificant it may seem to them to come forward and speak with us.

“Information received by An Garda Síochána will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or make contact with any Garda Station.

See More: Donegal, Kieran Callaghan, Killing

Related

‘Beautiful, kind and bubbly’: Tributes as young woman fatally struck by garda car named
News 1 month ago

‘Beautiful, kind and bubbly’: Tributes as young woman fatally struck by garda car named

By: Fiona Audley

Young woman dies after being struck by garda patrol car
News 1 month ago

Young woman dies after being struck by garda patrol car

By: Gerard Donaghy

Digger driver who recovered bodies from Creeslough tragedy for 24 hours speaks out
News 5 months ago

Digger driver who recovered bodies from Creeslough tragedy for 24 hours speaks out

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man bailed after two people stabbed at underage GAA match in Co. Tyrone
News 1 day ago

Man bailed after two people stabbed at underage GAA match in Co. Tyrone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police investigate after 'indecent image' appears on screen during showing of Mario movie at Derry theatre
News 2 days ago

Police investigate after 'indecent image' appears on screen during showing of Mario movie at Derry theatre

By: Gerard Donaghy

Suspended sentence for former police officer found with indecent images of children
News 2 days ago

Suspended sentence for former police officer found with indecent images of children

By: Gerard Donaghy

Passengers snap up more than 14,000 €1 tickets for new Dublin-Belfast coach route in just a few hours
News 2 days ago

Passengers snap up more than 14,000 €1 tickets for new Dublin-Belfast coach route in just a few hours

By: Gerard Donaghy

Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Westmeath
News 2 days ago

Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy