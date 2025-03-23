Renewed appeal for woman who disappeared from Co. Down 20 years ago

POLICE investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of a woman in Co. Down 20 years ago have issued a renewed appeal for information through the BBC's Crimewatch Live programme.

Lisa Dorrian, 25, disappeared on Sunday, February 27, 2005 after attending a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Speaking on Crimewatch Live on Friday, her sister Joanne Dorrian urged people to come forward, adding: "This will always be absolute torture for us."

On the weekend of her disappearance, Lisa Dorrian had spent time socialising throughout the Bangor and Ards Peninsula areas with some new acquaintances.

On the Sunday, she attended a house party in Ballyhalbert before leaving for the nearby caravan park at 7.30pm with four other people.

The alarm was raised when a friend she shared a house with in Bangor came home after a weekend away and could find no trace of her.

Speaking on Crimewatch Live, Joanne Dorrian revealed the devastating impact her sister's disappearance had on her loved ones.

"My mum died nine years ago and she literally died from a broken heart," she said.

"She couldn't live without Lisa, she couldn't find joy in life, it was gone."

She added: "The frustrating and cruel part of this 20-year journey that we've been on is that this is not impossible to solve; Lisa is not impossible to find."

Lisa was the eldest of four girls and Joanne said that growing up, she and her two younger sisters 'idolised her'.

"Lisa was a really loving person," she said.

"You felt an energy from her when you were with her, you felt that you were loved and you were safe.

"She was just a really beautiful person to be around."

'The answers are out there'

Also appearing on Crimewatch Live, Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said they were treating Lisa Dorrian's disappearance as murder.

She added that Crimestoppers are offering a reward of £20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible or for information that results in the recovery of Lisa Dorrian's body.

"We believe that Lisa was murdered either on the evening of Sunday, February 27 or the early hours of Monday, February 28, 2005," she said.

"We know that she had gone back to a caravan on the Ballyhalbert caravan site with one other female and three males.

"We can say that Lisa was last sighted at the caravan at around 10pm that night and we believe that she was murdered in the hours following that."

She added: "Twenty years have now passed, allegiances will have changed, people's circumstances will have changed.

"We know that the answers are out there in the community and we would just appeal to people to come forward.

"There are anonymous ways in which they can share information for us and they can assist us in bringing those responsible for Lisa's murder to justice."

Last month, detectives released the last known footage of Lisa Dorrian showing her on Saturday, February 26, 2005 at the Saltwater Brig restaurant in Kilcubbin, one of a number of venues she visited with acquaintances that weekend.

Anyone with information on her disappearance and murder is asked to contact detectives on 101.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org