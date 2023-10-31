Renewed appeal on anniversary of Halloween night murder of Arthur Berryman
Renewed appeal on anniversary of Halloween night murder of Arthur Berryman

Arthur Berryman was murdered in 2001

POLICE have renewed their appeal for information 22 years after Arthur Berryman was murdered in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch are reviewing the murder which happened in the Woodstock area of Belfast on Halloween night in 2001.

The 46-year-old died after being stabbed a number of times at his home at Imperial Street in Belfast at around 11.30pm on October 31, 2001.

Detective Chief Inspector Jenna Fitzpatrick said: “Mr Berryman was at home with his wife when she answered a knock to the door.

“She was confronted by a masked man wielding a knife who pushed her to the ground before entering the house and stabbing Mr Berryman as he sat in the living room.

“He suffered multiple stab wounds and died at the scene.”

She added: “The man was described as wearing a dark coloured jacket with the hood up and had his face covered with a light-coloured mask.

“Following the attack, he is believed to have made off on foot into an alleyway beside the house.”

Two people were charged in connection with the murder although the charges were eventually dropped.

“We are exploring a number of potential motives for the murder; however we do not believe the attack on Arthur was in any way sectarian,” she explained.

“While two people, a man and woman, were charged in connection with the murder the charges were later withdrawn and no one has been convicted to date.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information or who may have been involved to come forward.

“This was a savage and sustained attack on a defenceless man in his own home,” Det Chf Insp Fitzpatrick said.

“Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been on Imperial Street or the surrounding streets before or after the murder and who may have seen the attacker to speak with police.

She added: “In the years since Arthur’s murder people’s circumstances and allegiances may have changed.

“I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that night who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

“Despite the amount of time that has passed since the murder it is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.

“22 years have now passed since this senseless killing.

“I ask those who were involved, or heard accounts of what happened, either in the immediate aftermath or indeed over the years, to think about the devastating effect this has had on Arthur’s family, and to come forward and make themselves known to police.”

Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or [email protected].

