Residents barricade themselves in during sectarian attack in North Belfast
News

POLICE say they are treating a report of a burglary in North Belfast as a sectarian hate crime.

Residents of a property in the York Road area of the city were forced to barricade themselves in a bedroom as masked men tried to gain access on Friday evening.

Police have appealed for information over the 'terrifying incident' with the occupants believing they were targeted because of their religion.

"The residents of the property reported that they were awakened at around 11.25pm on Friday, September 1 by windows in their property being smashed," said Inspector Adams of the PSNI.

"A number of masked men then made their way into the property before attempting to gain entry to the bedroom.

"After kicking the door repeatedly they left the property.

"Damage was caused to the living room and front bedroom windows.

"This was a terrifying incident for the residents, who had to barricade themselves in their bedroom for safety.

"They believe that they were targeted because of their religion and as such we are treating this burglary as a sectarian hate crime."

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area, is asked to contact police on 101.

Investigators are also keen to obtain any dashcam footage recorded in the area at the time.

