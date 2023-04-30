Revenue seizes cannabis worth more than €400,000 in Co. Kildare
News

Revenue seizes cannabis worth more than €400,000 in Co. Kildare

The herbal cannabis was valued at more than €400,000 (Image: KIldare Garda Division / Facebook)

REVENUE officers have seized cannabis with an estimated value of over €400,000 during searches in Kildare on Thursday.

The seizure was made as part of an intelligence-led operation involving Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the course of the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 17kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €340,000.

In a follow up search at an Industrial premises in Athy, Co. Kildare, a further 3kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €60,000, were uncovered.

Revenue also seized 272 packets of edible jellies, with an estimated value of €13,600.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue's ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

They have urged any businesses, or members of the public, with information regarding drug smuggling, to contact Revenue on 1800 295 295.

See More: Revenue

Related

Cannabis worth more than €200k seized in raids across two Irish counties
News 4 days ago

Cannabis worth more than €200k seized in raids across two Irish counties

By: Irish Post

Sniffer dog Merlin works magic to help uncover suspected cocaine worth almost €4m in Co. Cork
News 2 weeks ago

Sniffer dog Merlin works magic to help uncover suspected cocaine worth almost €4m in Co. Cork

By: Gerard Donaghy

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK
News 3 weeks ago

Drugs worth €180k found hidden in lorry intercepted in Dublin on route from UK

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Co. Down man sentenced for attempted child sexual offences
News 2 hours ago

Co. Down man sentenced for attempted child sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Acquittal in air crash that killed three Irish doctors
News 1 day ago

Acquittal in air crash that killed three Irish doctors

By: Mal Rogers

Encrochat drug dealer who fled to Amsterdam jailed for 12 years
News 1 day ago

Encrochat drug dealer who fled to Amsterdam jailed for 12 years

By: Irish Post

Hidden gems offer fun for the whole family in historic Kilkenny
Travel 1 day ago

Hidden gems offer fun for the whole family in historic Kilkenny

By: Fiona Audley

PATSY KELLY: Troubles victim's family call for 'fresh inquest' as ombudsman confirms police failings
News 2 days ago

PATSY KELLY: Troubles victim's family call for 'fresh inquest' as ombudsman confirms police failings

By: Fiona Audley