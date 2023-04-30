Revenue seizes cannabis worth more than €400,000 in Co. Kildare

REVENUE officers have seized cannabis with an estimated value of over €400,000 during searches in Kildare on Thursday.

The seizure was made as part of an intelligence-led operation involving Revenue's Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the course of the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 17kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €340,000.

In a follow up search at an Industrial premises in Athy, Co. Kildare, a further 3kgs of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of €60,000, were uncovered.

Revenue also seized 272 packets of edible jellies, with an estimated value of €13,600.

A man in his 40s was arrested by An Garda Síochána and was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This operation was part of Revenue's ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

They have urged any businesses, or members of the public, with information regarding drug smuggling, to contact Revenue on 1800 295 295.