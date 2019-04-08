Rhino poacher killed by elephant before being 'devoured' by pride of lions in South Africa
News

Rhino poacher killed by elephant before being 'devoured' by pride of lions in South Africa

A SUSPECTED rhino poacher has been trampled to death by an elephant and eaten by a pride of lions at a national park in South Africa.

Local police said a group of men had gone into an area of Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga Province to hunt rhinoceros on April 1, "when suddenly an elephant attacked and killed one of them".

South African Police Service (SAPS) provincial spokesperson, Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, added: "His accomplices claimed to have carried his body to the road so that passersby could find it in the morning. They then vanished from the park.

"Once outside, they reportedly informed a relative of the dead man about their ordeal and police were alerted regarding the incident".

Park rangers quickly began a search for the man both on foot and by air, but initially failed to find anything due to failing light.

Advertisement

Rangers returned alongside police on April 4 and discovered partial human remains in the Crocodile Bridge section of the game reserve.

"Indications found at the scene suggested that a pride of lions had devoured the remains leaving only a human skull and a pair of pants," said Isaac Phaahla, General Manager of Communications for Kruger National Park.

Four of the man's alleged accomplices, aged between 26 and 35, were arrested and have appeared in court charged with possession of firearms and ammunition without a licence, conspiracy to poach as well as trespassing.

An inquest has also been opened into the cause of the man's death.

Glenn Phillips, Managing Executive of Kruger National Park, said: "Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that.

Advertisement

"It is very sad to see the daughters of the diseased mourning the loss of their father, and worse still, only being able to recover very little of his remains."

South Africa, which is home to almost 80% of the world's rhinos, has been hit hard by poaching in recent years – with more than 1,000 rhinos killed illegally each year in the country between 2013 and 2017, before the figure fell to 769 last year.

Kruger National Park has the largest individual concentration of rhinos on the planet and is consistently targeted by poaching gangs – with more than 70% of all rhinos poached in 2015 killed in the game reserve.

See More: Elephant, Karma, Kruger National Park, Lions, Poaching, Rhinos, South Africa

Related

‘I made a mistake’ - Irish ISIS bride Lisa Smith begs for return to Ireland
News 3 hours ago

‘I made a mistake’ - Irish ISIS bride Lisa Smith begs for return to Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Lost dog found wandering train to Dublin finally reunited with owner
News 2 days ago

Lost dog found wandering train to Dublin finally reunited with owner

By: Jack Beresford

Game of Thrones studio tour to open in Northern Ireland
News 2 days ago

Game of Thrones studio tour to open in Northern Ireland

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Opinion: John Delaney should be gone but Irish football’s problems go a lot deeper
Sport 2 days ago

Opinion: John Delaney should be gone but Irish football’s problems go a lot deeper

By: Jack Martin

Owen Mulligan: Magnificent Mayo are now battle-hardened
Sport 2 days ago

Owen Mulligan: Magnificent Mayo are now battle-hardened

By: Stephen Mahon

Irish whiskey granted special status by European Union
News 2 days ago

Irish whiskey granted special status by European Union

By: Jack Beresford

Birmingham pub bombings inquests: Jury conclude 21 victims of 1974 blasts were 'unlawfully killed' by the IRA
News 2 days ago

Birmingham pub bombings inquests: Jury conclude 21 victims of 1974 blasts were 'unlawfully killed' by the IRA

By: Aidan Lonergan

Lisa Dorrian arrests: Two detained over murder of Northern Ireland woman who disappeared in 2005
News 2 days ago

Lisa Dorrian arrests: Two detained over murder of Northern Ireland woman who disappeared in 2005

By: Aidan Lonergan