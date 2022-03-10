Roman Abramovich has had all of his UK assets frozen including Chelsea football club

CHELSEA'S RUSSIAN OWNER Roman Abramovich has had the football club frozen as an asset.

The Uk government have added the billionaire to a list of sanctioned oligarchs and kleptocrats and with that his prized possession Chelsea has been seized in the process.

This means the club can no longer sell tickets or merchandise, sign new players, sell current ones, and no current player can sign a new contract under the sanctions.

The block will only allow season ticket holders to attend games.

The London club have been given a sporting licence to continue trading, while their owner's assets have been frozen.

He had looked to sell the club after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but that now will not be possible after the UK government came down hard on him.

Various buyers had put their foot forward in buying the club, he purchased in 2003, but now that possibility has become remote.

A statement by the UK government was released today detailing the sanctions:

"Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs.

"This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions.

"The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities."

Nadine Dorries, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport confirmed on social media:

"To ensure the club can continue to compete and operate we are issuing a special licence that will allow fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches while, crucially, depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club.

"I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them."

Abramovich is one of seven Russian business people hit hard by the new rules

The government sanctions list claims that the Chelsea owner had close ties with Putin.

“Abramovich is associated with a person who is/has been involved in destabilising Ukraine & undermining/threatening territorial integrity, sovereignty & independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin, with whom (he) has had close relationship for decades.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of the sanctions:

"There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.

"Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.

"We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss added:

"Today’s sanctions show once again that oligarchs and kleptocrats have no place in our economy or society. With their close links to Putin they are complicit in his aggression.

"The blood of the Ukrainian people is on their hands. They should hang their heads in shame.

"Our support for Ukraine will not waver. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up the pressure on the Putin regime and choke off funds to his brutal war machine."