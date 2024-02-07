Romance fraudster who conned four women out of more than £300,000 to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

A SERIAL romance fraudster who conned four women out of more than £300,000 to fund his lavish lifestyle has been jailed.

Cieran McNamara manipulated his victims into believing he was a wealthy property dealer, when in fact he was unemployed and living out of a suitcase.

At Chester Crown Court on Tuesday, the 37-year-old from Coventry was sentenced to seven years, having previously pleaded guilty to four counts of fraud by false representation.

"He truly believed that he would never be caught by police and that he would never be held accountable for his despicable behaviour," said Detective Constable Victoria Hazlewood.

Relationships

The court heard how McNamara would meet his victims online or at exclusive hotels and clubs, aiming to prey on wealthy individuals to manipulate for his own gain.

He would start relationships with the women, convincing them that he was a successful businessman with a high-value property portfolio across Britain.

At other times, McNamara — who used aliases including Ciaran Griffin, Christian McNamara and Myles McNamara — claimed to be a successful entrepreneur or barrister.

He supported the claims of his own apparent wealth by showing the women images of himself at mansions, as well as pictures of him travelling first-class across the world.

He would also flood them with gifts, weekends away and expensive meals.

McNamara was indeed leading the high life but what his victims didn't know is that his lavish lifestyle was being funded with money he had taken from other women.

After convincing his victims that they were in a loving relationship, McNamara would create a fake crisis, claiming that he was having issues with his banking and needed to borrow money.

He would promise to repay it as soon as possible but when any of the women questioned his motives, he would turn it on them and accuse them of doubting him.

McNamara's downfall came after a victim in Cheshire realised what he was doing and reported her concerns to police.

An investigation was launched and he was arrested and charged with four counts of fraud by false representation.

Police discovered that between September 1, 2022 and September 25, 2023, McNamara convinced four victims in Cheshire, Warwickshire and Hertfordshire to hand over £302,054.26.

Following his arrest, officers raided a lock-up rented by McNamara where they recovered approximately £19,500 worth of goods, including a £1,900 Burberry coat and a Ping golf set.

Enquiries to locate other assets belonging to him remain ongoing.

Fantasist

"McNamara is a serial fraudster, and I truly believe that he cannot tell the difference between reality and fantasy," added DC Hazlewood.

"During our investigation, we uncovered a web of lies with thousands of text messages which he sent to his victims in order to extort cash to fund his lavish lifestyle.

"He convinced his victims that he was a millionaire with properties across the country, but in reality, he was unemployed and living out of suitcase.

"McNamara identified ways he could control and manipulate his victims and throughout the investigation, he has shown no remorse for his actions."

She added: "Thankfully, because of the courage and bravery of his victims, and the work of the team here in the Economic crime unit at Cheshire Constabulary, McNamara was left with no option other than to admit his guilt."