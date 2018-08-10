Ryanair pilots strike across five countries today as travel chaos hits thousands of passengers around Europe
News

Ryanair pilots strike across five countries today as travel chaos hits thousands of passengers around Europe

RYANAIR passengers across Europe are facing widespread disruption today as pilots strike in five countries, including Ireland.

Dublin-based pilots are staging their fifth walk out in recent weeks as their row with management deepens.

Elsewhere, pilots in Germany, Sweden, The Netherlands and Belgium have also chosen to take industrial action.

Ryanair has been forced to cancel almost 400 flights in total - affecting around 25,000 passengers.

In a statement, the airline said: "Despite the regrettable and unjustified strike action taking place in five of our 37 markets on Friday, over 2,000 Ryanair flights (85% of our schedule) will operate as normal tomorrow carrying almost 400,000 customers across Europe.

Advertisement

"Ryanair took every step to minimise the disruption and we notified our customers as early as possible advising them of their free move, refund or reroute options.

"The majority of customers affected have already been re-accommodated on another Ryanair flight.

"We want to again apologise to customers affected by this unnecessary disruption and we ask the striking unions to continue negotiations instead of calling anymore unjustified strikes."

Bernard Harbor from the Irish pilots' union Fórsa said both sides were still some way off reaching a deal.

"We believe that this is a problem that can be resolved through negotiations," he said.

Advertisement

"But I have to say that the experience of pilots so far is that the company has not been prepared to really grapple with the issues - and that's why they feel that they've been forced into yet another day of strike action today."

See More: Air Travel, Europe, Industrial Action, Pilots, Ryanair, Strike

Related

Ryanair chaos latest: Flights of 3,500 passengers cancelled next Friday as Irish pilots confirm 5th strike
News 1 week ago

Ryanair chaos latest: Flights of 3,500 passengers cancelled next Friday as Irish pilots confirm 5th strike

By: Aidan Lonergan

Chaos on Ryanair flight as passengers escape via emergency slide after phone bursts into flames moments before take-off
News 1 week ago

Chaos on Ryanair flight as passengers escape via emergency slide after phone bursts into flames moments before take-off

By: Aidan Lonergan

Ryanair pilots in Holland vote in favour of industrial action as strike chaos escalates
News 1 week ago

Ryanair pilots in Holland vote in favour of industrial action as strike chaos escalates

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Report details evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England
News 11 hours ago

Report details evidence of ‘appalling sexual abuse’ at two Catholic schools in England

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pair jailed following 'cowardly' attack on 90-year-old who was robbed of his pension
News 13 hours ago

Pair jailed following 'cowardly' attack on 90-year-old who was robbed of his pension

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pro-LGBT priest to speak during the Pope's Irish visit despite 10,000 signing petition to 'disinvite' him
News 17 hours ago

Pro-LGBT priest to speak during the Pope's Irish visit despite 10,000 signing petition to 'disinvite' him

By: Aidan Lonergan

Children of religious parents less likely to commit suicide than those raised by nonbelievers, study claims
News 17 hours ago

Children of religious parents less likely to commit suicide than those raised by nonbelievers, study claims

By: Jack Beresford

Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archive to National Library of Ireland
News 18 hours ago

Oscar-winning director Neil Jordan donates archive to National Library of Ireland

By: Ryan Price