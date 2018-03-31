Schoolboys save man from killing himself off bridge

THREE SCHOOLBOYS were walking along a motorway bridge and spotted a man sitting on the edge.

Devonte Cafferkey, Sammy Farah and Shawn Young were walking along the bridge and ran to grab hold of the man about to take his own life.

The man was preparing to jump down off the bridge and be killed by oncoming traffic.

13-year-old Shawn Young rang for help as his two friends held onto the man to stop himself jumping.

As the three boys grew tired of holding onto the man, a woman took over to cling to the man before another man came along to save the victim's life.

Speaking to Metro, Mr Young's mother said she was proud of her son's achievement in saving a life: "I am extremely proud of all three of them, they are all good boys and it’s nice that they are getting recognised for doing something good in the community. ‘Quite often in the national news there are a lot of negative reports about young people so it is nice to have something positive.

‘They are very young and I marvel at how they are all dealing with it. Every time I speak to them I learn something new about what happened. ‘For example, the man was passing out and got heavier for them, I didn’t know that until recently."