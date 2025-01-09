Lord of the Dance
‘Seriously injured’ woman airlifted to hospital following collision in Cavan
News

A WOMAN aged in her 70s was airlifted to hospital after the car she was a passenger in was involved in a collision in Co. Cavan.

She was left seriously injured following the crash and remains Mater Hospital in Dublin where she is in a critical condition.

Gardaí were called to the two-car collision in Virginia at around 1.10pm yesterday afternoon (January 8).

The occupant of the second car was also hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene underwent a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators which saw the road closed overnight.

Officers have called for anyone who witnessed the incident to make contact with them.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward,” they said.

“Additionally, road users travelling on the N3 between The Lavey Inn and Virginia between 12.45pm and 1.15pm and who may have camera footage (including dashcam recordings) are asked to make it available to Gardaí,” they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

