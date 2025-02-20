Seven police officers injured in separate incidents
SEVEN police officers were injured in separate incidents which happened across Derry in one day.

One female police officer was left bloody and battered after being kicked multiple times in the head during the incidents, the PSNI has confirmed.

The officers were injured in two attacks which took place in the city in the early hours of February 17.

The injuries sustained by a female officer was kicked multiple times in the head in one attack in Derry

Two people have since been charged to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court with offences including assault on police,

A 25-year-old man has been charged with three counts of assault on police and one count of disorderly behaviour in relation to an incident in the Waterside area.

He is scheduled to appear before the court on March 12.

In a separate, unrelated incident in the Cityside area, which also happened yesterday morning, a 33-year-old woman has been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and criminal damage.

She is scheduled to appear before the court today (Thursday, February 20).

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

