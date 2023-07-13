Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters gets four nods as Emmy Award nominations revealed

IRISH writer, producer and actor Sharon Horgan has received two nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards.

Born in London, but raised in Slane, Co. Meath, Horgan is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series as well as Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for her hit TV series Bad Sisters.

Colleague Dearbhla Walsh has also been nominated for her work on the Apple TV show, with the director up for the Outstanding Director for a Drama Series award.

A further nod in the Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series category brings the Dublin-based show’s total nominations to four for this year’s Emmys.

Wexford-born Declan Lowney has also made the 2023 nominee list, with the director vying for the Outstanding Director for a Comedy Series gong for his work on the US hit Ted Lasso.

The full list of nominees were announced yesterday in a live virtual ceremony hosted by the Emmy Award-nominated US actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma.

HBO’s hit series Succession is this year’s most nominated show, with 27 Emmy nominations, followed by The Last of U with 24, The White Lotus with 23 and Ted Lasso with 21..

And 2023 sees the prestigious awards ceremony celebrating its 75th anniversary – with the Emmys first taking place in 1949, at the now famed Hollywood Athletic Club.

That relatively modest Los Angeles-area ceremony featured just five awards categories and $5 admission tickets.

Since then it has evolved into television's biggest night in the US, celebrating excellence throughout the industry and being viewed by television fans around the world.

"As we approach the remarkable milestone of the Emmy's 75th anniversary, the Academy is more appreciative than ever of another year of extraordinary content,” Mr Scherma said while announcing the nominations.

“We are honoured to recognise those who have elevated the world's favourite global medium,” he added.