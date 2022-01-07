Shock in parliament as Irish MP for Birmingham Jack Dromey dies suddenly, aged 73

JACK DROMEY, the MP for Birmingham Erdington, has died, aged 73, his family have confirmed.

He is reported to have passed away in his constituency this morning.

Mr Dromey, a proud second-generation Irishman, was born in Kilburn to Irish parents who hailed from counties Cork and Tipperary.

He was a vocal advocate for Irish issues in parliament, and in the community he served in Birmingham, and was always present at the city's annual St Patrick's Day parade.

His son Joe Dromey confirmed his death in a tweet today, stating “Our dad - Jack - died suddenly today.

“We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man”

The Labour MP, who was first elected in 2010, was popular in the House of Commons.

Former prime minister Tony Blair paid tribute to him today, calling him a "stalwart of the Labour and trade union movement”.

He stated: “I am absolutely shocked and greatly saddened by the news about Jack Dromey.

“I have known him for almost 40 years.

"He was a complete stalwart of the Labour and Trade Union movement, who dedicated his life to the service of others.”

A statement by the Labour Party Irish Society called Mr Dromey: “A kind friend, a great Labour man, and a giant of the Irish community in Britain”.

The flags of parliament were lowered to half-mast today.

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle commented that it was "another sad day for the House and a bad start to the year".

Mr Dromey leaves behind his wife, fellow Labour MP Harriet Harman, and his three children.