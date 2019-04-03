Shots fired outside secondary school in Blanchardstown: Gardaí hunt for lone gunman

Gardaí in Dublin are on the hunt for a lone gunman who discharged shots outside a secondary school in the Blanchardstown area of the city on Tuesday afternoon.

The attacker appeared to target a man in his 20s who was waiting outside Riversdale Community College on Blanchardstown Road North.

No one was injured in the incident and the gunman fled the scene in the direction of Corduff Grove.

The incident occurred at around 3.40pm, just as pupils were due to leave.

It is believed the attack is part of an ongoing feud between two rival crime families in the area.

Reckless attack

Superintendent Noel Carolan, Blanchardstown Garda Station condemned the "reckless attack"

"The incident took place in broad day light at a time when school was just about to finish and students would have been exiting to be collected by parents," he said.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan described the incident as "shocking" and "contemptible.”

"I utterly condemn all incidents of violence but the particular recklessness involved in this incident where shots were fired outside a school is shocking and particularly contemptible," he said.

A spokeswoman for the minister said that "while the circumstances surrounding this incident are yet to be determined, the Minister is aware that there have been a series of violent incidents in recent weeks relating to an ongoing feud in this area.”

Searches were carried out on Tuesday evening in the Corduff area with the assistance of the Emergency Response Unit and Armed Support Units.

Gardaí arrested a number of people at the scene who were later released following searches.

Superintendent Carolan is appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of the Community College between 3pm and 3.40pm to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

In particular, Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have dashcam footage from Blanchardstown Road North or Corduff Grove.

They are also appealing for anybody who observed any unusual activity in the vicinity of the Community College in recent days to make contact at Blanchardstown Garda Station at 01-6669700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.