Significant philanthropic gift will ‘strengthen’ University of Galway’s mission to ‘preserve knowledge’

THE University of Galway has confirmed receipt of what it describes as a “significant philanthropic gift” which will support the construction of a new library at their city centre campus.

Deirdre and Irial Finan have made a donation, of an undisclosed amount, which will support the construction of the University’s new Library and Learning Commons.

“In recognition of the Finan’s generosity, the University has renamed the Archives and Special Collections Reading Room as the Deirdre and Irial Finan Archives and Special Collections Reading Room,” the University confimed in a statement this week.

“The dedicated space is a key facility and service in the University Library, safeguarding unique manuscripts, rare books and cultural collections, while opening access to students, researchers and the wider community,” they add.

Irial Finan graduated from the University in 1977.

Since then he and his wife Deirdre have become have committed supporters of the establishment.

They have “championed education and culture through their philanthropy and engagement with University of Galway, both in Ireland and the US” the University admits, adding: “Their commitment reflects a belief in nurturing learning and scholarship for generations to come.”

Professor Peter McHugh, the Interim President of the University, said the establishment is “deeply grateful” to the couple for their “vision and generosity”.

“Their philanthropy will strengthen the University’s mission to preserve knowledge, inspire discovery and make our collections accessible to all,” he added.

“Our new Library and Leaning Commons is a once-in-a-generation project that requires the support and commitment of alumni and friends of the University, we are grateful for Irial and Deirdre’s early support.”

University of Galway Librarian Monica Crump said they were “delighted and honoured that Deirdre and Irial Finan have allowed us to name our Archives and Special Collections Reading Room in acknowledgement of their support for our new Library and Learning Commons”.

She added: “As an archivist, Deirdre understands very well the importance of our reading room in providing a space where students, researchers and the wider public can engage with heritage, culture and history through our archives and special collections.

“As the reading room preserves and provides access to our past, Deirdre and Irial's generous support enables the future, through more collaborative, more creative and more digital learning experiences for our students in the Library and Learning Commons."

Currently under construction, the University’s new Library and Learning Commons project is also supported by a €15m capital grant from the Irish Government.

It is expected to be completed in early 2027.