Significant philanthropic gift will ‘strengthen’ University of Galway’s mission to ‘preserve knowledge’
News

Significant philanthropic gift will ‘strengthen’ University of Galway’s mission to ‘preserve knowledge’

THE University of Galway has confirmed receipt of what it describes as a “significant philanthropic gift” which will support the construction of a new library at their city centre campus.

Deirdre and Irial Finan have made a donation, of an undisclosed amount, which will support the construction of the University’s new Library and Learning Commons.

“In recognition of the Finan’s generosity, the University has renamed the Archives and Special Collections Reading Room as the Deirdre and Irial Finan Archives and Special Collections Reading Room,” the University confimed in a statement this week.

Monica Crump, University of Galway Librarian, Deirdre and Irial Finan, and Professor Peter McHugh, Interim President of University of Galway, pictured at the renaming of the University's Archives and Special Collections Reading Room (Pic: Andrew Downes, Xposure)

“The dedicated space is a key facility and service in the University Library, safeguarding unique manuscripts, rare books and cultural collections, while opening access to students, researchers and the wider community,” they add.

Irial Finan graduated from the University in 1977.

Since then he and his wife Deirdre have become have committed supporters of the establishment.

They have “championed education and culture through their philanthropy and engagement with University of Galway, both in Ireland and the US” the University admits, adding: “Their commitment reflects a belief in nurturing learning and scholarship for generations to come.”

Professor Peter McHugh, the Interim President of the University, said the establishment is “deeply grateful” to the couple for their “vision and generosity”.

“Their philanthropy will strengthen the University’s mission to preserve knowledge, inspire discovery and make our collections accessible to all,” he added.

“Our new Library and Leaning Commons is a once-in-a-generation project that requires the support and commitment of alumni and friends of the University, we are grateful for Irial and Deirdre’s early support.”

University of Galway Librarian Monica Crump said they were “delighted and honoured that Deirdre and Irial Finan have allowed us to name our Archives and Special Collections Reading Room in acknowledgement of their support for our new Library and Learning Commons”.

She added: “As an archivist, Deirdre understands very well the importance of our reading room in providing a space where students, researchers and the wider public can engage with heritage, culture and history through our archives and special collections.

“As the reading room preserves and provides access to our past, Deirdre and Irial's generous support enables the future, through more collaborative, more creative and more digital learning experiences for our students in the Library and Learning Commons."

Currently under construction, the University’s new Library and Learning Commons project is also supported by a €15m capital grant from the Irish Government.

It is expected to be completed in early 2027.

See More: Gift, Library And Learning Commons, Philanthropy, University Of Galway

Related
News 4 years ago

Taoiseach leaves elderly Cork man in tears after showing up on doorstep with gift on his 90th birthday

By: Jack Beresford

News 6 hours ago

Hottest summer in Ireland since records began

By: Mark Murphy

News 7 hours ago

Cannabis worth £1m found in ‘highly sophisticated’ factory at industrial estate

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
News 8 hours ago

Gardaí continue search for missing boy who is ‘presumed dead’

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 20 hours ago

BBC teases images from forthcoming series of award-winning Belfast-based drama, Blue Lights

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 21 hours ago

Irish-founded financial services firm Centralis opens new Dublin office as it aims to triple profits

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Woman arrested over online threats against Tánaiste is released

By: Gerard Donaghy

Business 22 hours ago

High street revival leads to record occupancy levels CBRE reveals

By: Mark Murphy

Politics 1 day ago

Presidential field takes shape as parties finalise their candidates

By: Mark Murphy