The Sinéad Doll: Activist Sinéad Burke honoured by Irish toy company with creation of 'little person' doll
News

(Lottie Website)

IRISH ACTIVIST Sinéad Burke has been honoured in an utterly unique way as a toy company have revealed ‘The Sinéad Doll’: a doll sharing the proportions of Ms Burke and many like her.

(Lottie)

Ms Burke was born with Achondroplasia, a rare form of Dwarfism, and uses her influential platform to raise awareness of the condition via public speaking and editorials.

She rose to international prominence with an honest and impactful TED Talk on why design should include everyone, and has since been featured on the cover of British Vogue and been named one of BBC’s 100 Women of 2019.

We here at The Irish Post also named her as one of 8 women who have had a major impact in Ireland—you can read all about it here.

Now Ms Burke has teamed up with Irish toy company Lottie to expand the company’s already extensive inclusivity and diversity range to produce ‘The Sinéad Doll’ in honour of World Dwarfism Awareness Day which fell on the 25th of October this year.

The Sinéad Doll came about after Ms Burke boldly approached the CEO Ian Harkin at an event and told him “You should make a little person doll”.

View this post on Instagram

Today is World Dwarfism Awareness Day and to honour the occasion... well, I’ve been able to volunteer on something quite cool: The Sinéad Doll. The doll shares the same proportions as me, and other people with Achondroplasia and most importantly, €1 of every online sale will be donated to Little People of Ireland. . . @lottie_dolls are an Irish doll company that focus on inclusivity. I was first introduced to them at @futurehuman_hq and boldly told Ian Harkin, the CEO, “You should make a little person doll”. Ian presented the idea at the Little People of Ireland convention in 2018 and it’s finally ready to be pre-ordered for €20 on www.lottie.com to arrive with you in time for Christmas. . . Thank you to @carolinesleiman____ for use of her HQ for the imagery. . . [Image description: Wearing a beautiful red crepe and satin dress by @rochasofficial, the dress that inspired the doll’s ensemble, I’m looking at a small version of myself - bob and all. Is this possibly the most surreal moment of my life? Maybe.]

A post shared by Sinéad Burke (@thesineadburke) on

After a collaboration between the company and Ms Burke herself, the Sinéad Doll is ready to be pre-ordered in time for Christmas, with €1 of every purchase going to the Little People of Ireland charity.

Lottie produce a myriad of unique and diverse dolls to inspire young children to be whatever they want, including an Activist Doll holding a placard which states “Kid’s Voices Matter”.

(Lottie)

To preorder the Sinéad Doll for just €20 or to browse the other toys and educational gifts on offer, you can visit the Lottie website here.

