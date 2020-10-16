Sinead O'Connor appeals to fans for help buying food amid ‘paralysing’ agoraphobia battle

SINEAD O’CONNOR has revealed she has been suffering from ‘paralysing’ agoraphobia that has left her unable to leave the house to buy food.

The 53-year-old singer, who has gone by the name Shuhada Sadaqat since converting to Islam, took to social media to issue an appeal for help.

The Nothing Compares 2 U star called on her followers on Twitter to reach out and provide assistance in her hour of need.

"Ok here goes a reach out,” she said.

"I've been secretly living with a physically paralysing, trauma related case of acute low self-esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it's made me so agoraphobic I can't go to the shops. And I'm starving."

Advertisement

According to O’Connor the location of her house also makes takeaways and other meal deliveries difficult.

"I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take outs, and or grocery deliveries are not an option.

"That's why i Have clearly asked ONLY if anyone knows of meal services for people with mental health conditions who's ability to self-care is diminished."

She added: "I'd eat the f**kin' leg of the Lamb of God."

Ok here goes a reach out. I've been secretly living with a physically paralysing, trauma related case of

acute low self esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it's made me so agoraphobic I can't go to the shops. And I'm starving. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) October 14, 2020

Can anyone tell me if in ireland there are meal delivery services for people with mental health conditions whose ability to self care has been diminished? — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) October 14, 2020

Advertisement

I'd eat the fuckin' leg of the Lamb of God 😱 — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) October 14, 2020

I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take outs, and or grocery deliveries are not an option. That's why i Have clearly asked ONLY if anyone knows of meal services for people with mental health conditions who's ability to self care is diminished. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) October 14, 2020

Fans have been quick to offer help, providing links to various delivery services as well as several helplines where O’Connor can find support during this testing time.

Agoraphobia refers to the fear of being in a situation where escape might be difficult or where help would not be readily available if things went wrong.

Advertisement

It’s often mistakenly assumed that agoraphobia simply refers to a fear of open spaces.

Instead, it’s a far more complex trauma, that can be sparked by things like travelling on public transport and can lead to panic attacks.

O’Connor has made no secret of her previous mental health battles.

Back in August 2017 she sparked widespread concern after posting a tearful 12-minute video on Facebook in which she spoke about the idea of suicide.

The singer later posted to reassure fans she did not wish to take her own life.