Sinead O'Connor appeals to fans for help buying food amid ‘paralysing’ agoraphobia battle
SINEAD O’CONNOR has revealed she has been suffering from ‘paralysing’ agoraphobia that has left her unable to leave the house to buy food.

The 53-year-old singer, who has gone by the name Shuhada Sadaqat since converting to Islam, took to social media to issue an appeal for help.

The Nothing Compares 2 U star called on her followers on Twitter to reach out and provide assistance in her hour of need.

"Ok here goes a reach out,” she said.

"I've been secretly living with a physically paralysing, trauma related case of acute low self-esteem for the last few years and months and weeks and am lately not eating because it's made me so agoraphobic I can't go to the shops. And I'm starving."

According to O’Connor the location of her house also makes takeaways and other meal deliveries difficult.

"I currently live in a very remote part of the country so take outs, and or grocery deliveries are not an option.

"That's why i Have clearly asked ONLY if anyone knows of meal services for people with mental health conditions who's ability to self-care is diminished."

She added: "I'd eat the f**kin' leg of the Lamb of God."

Fans have been quick to offer help, providing links to various delivery services as well as several helplines where O’Connor can find support during this testing time.

Agoraphobia refers to the fear of being in a situation where escape might be difficult or where help would not be readily available if things went wrong.

It’s often mistakenly assumed that agoraphobia simply refers to a fear of open spaces.

Instead, it’s a far more complex trauma, that can be sparked by things like travelling on public transport and can lead to panic attacks.

O’Connor has made no secret of her previous mental health battles.

Back in August 2017 she sparked widespread concern after posting a tearful 12-minute video on Facebook in which she spoke about the idea of suicide.

The singer later posted to reassure fans she did not wish to take her own life.

