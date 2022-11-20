Sinn Féin condemns attempted murder of PSNI officers in 'reckless and futile' bomb attack

SINN FÉIN has condemned a bomb attack on two PSNI officers in Co. Tyrone that is being treated as attempted murder.

Four people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the attack, which took place in Strabane on Thursday evening.

Neither officer was injured in the explosion, which the PSNI believe may be the work of dissident republicans.

"Those who attack or threaten police officers will not drag us back," said Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald following the attack.

"We are going forward. Solidarity to the PSNI officers targeted last night, to their families and colleagues."

Dissidents

The incident occurred shortly before 11pm on Thursday in the Mount Carmel Heights area of Strabane.

The officers were on patrol in the area when an improvised explosive device caused damage to their vehicle.

It sparked a major security alert that affected around 1,000 residents, according to the PSNI.

Two men aged 36 and one aged 28 were arrested on Friday, while a 38-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

"Our thoughts are first and foremost with the two police officers who were here last night serving their community," said Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton.

"Fortunately they are left simply shaken by what happened last night, but we are treating this incident as a credible attempt to murder those officers.

"This is an attempted murder investigation

"While our investigation is at an early stage, a strong line of enquiry is that this attack this was carried out by the New IRA."

'No place for this'

Maolíosa McHugh, Sinn Féin MLA for West Tyrone, also condemned the 'reckless and futile' attack.

"The bomb attack on police officers in Strabane is wrong and I unreservedly condemn it," he said.

"Thankfully no one was injured, but this reckless and futile attack could have had ended in a devastating tragedy.

"There is no place for this type of activity in our society and those responsible should get off the backs of the community.

"What this has resulted in was huge disruption for local people this morning, preventing many from leaving their homes to go to work or school.

"I would urge anyone with information on this attack to bring it forward to the police."

'Fringe elements'

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson also condemned the attack, saying: "Northern Ireland will not be held to ransom by fringe elements intent only on bloodshed and dragging our society backwards."

Meanwhile, Alliance Councillor Stephen Donnelly said: "We could very easily be standing here today talking about the death of police officers.

"Nobody should face this kind of threat when simply doing their job."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org