Sinn Fein councillor Andy Gladney provokes ticket touting row

AN Irish councillor has come under fire for offering to buy All-Ireland hurling tickets over face value.

Carlow councillor Andy Gladney said he was willing to pay more than the going rate as the tickets for the Limerick v Galway showpiece event were for a 'friend.'

The move comes in the wake of the GAA this week announcing an automatic ban on all tickets sold by touts.

Taking to facebook, Mr Gladney said: “Looking for an All-Ireland ticket? Looking for a friend of mine. Willing to pay above price for it. Send me a pm (private message).



The move drew widespread criticism, but Mr Gladney later defended his actions.

Speaking to the Irish Daily Mirror, he said: “ It’s not for me, it’s for a close friend.

“He’s from Limerick and can’t get a ticket there.

“He wouldn’t be buying the ticket from ticket touts but would be willing to pay more for a ticket if he could get one.

“The same goes on every year.”

But Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who played an integral part in bringing about the new legislation which cracks down on reselling websites, criticised the local councillor for offering to “outbid” other fans.

He said: “It’s disappointing to see a councillor in Carlow trying to use his salary – funded by taxpayers – to outbid real fans from Limerick and Galway for tickets."