Six arrested after ambulance pelted with stones on Irish motorway

SIX people between the age of 13 and 25 have been arrested for dropping stones on the windshield of an ambulance from a bridge on the M7 motorway.

Four adults and two young boys are due to appear in court in September after several vehicles - including an ambulance - were stoned from the overbridge.

The ambulance was returning from dropping a patient to Limerick University Hospital when its windscreen was smashed by a falling rock.

The vehicle contained two paramedics and was returning to Roscrea when it came under attack.

The ambulance was among a number of vehicles including three trucks and a four-wheel drive which targeted by the suspects as they passed along the motorway near Birdhill Co Tipperary, shortly after midnight in the early hours of Thursday last.

None of the drivers of the vehicles were seriously injured, according to the Garda.

In a statement the Garda said reports had been received that five vehicles had been damaged by rocks.

Garda units later located a vehicle travelling southbound on the M7 with five occupants visible on board. Following a search of the vehicle a sixth passenger was located in the boot. He was described as a 13-year -old male “with an amount of rocks”.

All four adults were arrested and questioned.

The two boys, who are believed to be brothers, were released into the guardianship of their grandparents.

The three male prisoners were then charged with the offences of criminal damage and are due to appear at Nenagh District Court on September 21.

The female was released without charge.