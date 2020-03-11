More snow, wintry showers and thunder set to hit Ireland this week

AFTER A few tentative days of sunshine last week, much of Ireland is set to be thrown back into winter as Met Eireann forecast wintry showers and a drop in temperature.

Donegal has been issued with a Yellow Weather Warning for snow and ice, from tomorrow at 3pm until 8am on Thursday, 12 March, with Met Eireann warning of increasingly wintry showers with a mix of hail, sleet and snow, with snow sticking and accumulating in some areas.

The rest of the country are faced with widespread showers with a risk of hail, thunder and snow on high ground as the temperature plummets. Throubhout the night the wintry showers will continue, particularly in the west of the country, with gale winds present along western and northwestern coasts.

Met Eireann have forecast a cold, frosty and windy day tomorrow, Thursday 12 March, with long spells of rain, sleet and a further risk of hail and thunder. Highest temperatures are expected to be between just 5 to 8 degrees.

Friday and the weekend aren't set to be much better, with rain forecast for almost everywhere in Ireland at some point, and the west experiencing the heaviest falls. Sunny spells will break through at intervals during the weekend to bring some relief from the rain.

Advertisement

The rain is expected to ease on Sunday night, giving way to colder temperatures and frost, and Monday looks set to be warmer and drier-- though it is not expected to last.