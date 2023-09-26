Soldier B: British Army veteran accused of killing schoolboy Daniel Hegarty dies
News

Soldier B: British Army veteran accused of killing schoolboy Daniel Hegarty dies

A FORMER soldier who was accused of killing schoolboy Daniel Hegarty during the Troubles in Northern Ireland has died.

Daniel’s family have been informed of the veteran’s death, it was confirmed today, although it is believed that he may have died on Friday, September 22.

Daniel was 15 years old when he was shot twice in the head by a solider in the Creggan area of Derry on July 31, 1972.

The man charged with his murder became referred to as ‘Soldier B’.

Daniel’s death occurred during Operation Motorman, a military operation by the British Army which was designed to reclaim areas in Northern Ireland deemed to be under republican paramilitary control at the time.

Daniel’s cousin Christopher Hegarty, who was 16 at the time, was wounded in the same incident, and Soldier B was also charged with wounding the teenager.

An inquest held in 2011 found Daniel had posed no threat to the soldiers and was shot without any warning, yet the Hegarty family’s quest for justice was dealt a blow in 2021 when Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced its decision to discontinue the prosecution of Soldier B.

The family won fresh hope in July of this year, however, when a Court of Appeal judge overturned the PPS decision, which opened the door for Soldier B to be prosecuted.

Speaking today, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood praised the dignity of the Hegarty family, following the news of the veteran’s death before that trial could take place.

“Daniel Hegarty was shot and killed more than fifty years ago,” Mr Eastwood said.

“It is a damning indictment on this society that his family have had to fight a lifetime for truth, justice and accountability.

“And it is further evidence that the British Government’s approach to legacy - shutting down justice - will never work for those who have lost the most.”

He added: “There have been serious institutional failings in this case that have badly let the Hegarty family down.

“The PPS decision to drop the case in 2021 was a significant blow and forced this family to fight again for their right to justice.

“The Hegarty family have again demonstrated grace in their response to this news.

“There is no victory for anyone in any of this.

“Families like the Hegartys deserve the truth and they deserve justice. That should be the focus of political leaders across these islands.”

See More: Daniel Hegarty, Derry, Soldier B

Related

Court rules prosecution of Soldier B over death of Daniel Hegarty can continue
News 2 months ago

Court rules prosecution of Soldier B over death of Daniel Hegarty can continue

By: Fiona Audley

Former British soldier to be prosecuted over 1972 murder of Daniel Hegarty, 15, in Derry
News 4 years ago

Former British soldier to be prosecuted over 1972 murder of Daniel Hegarty, 15, in Derry

By: Aidan Lonergan

Nominations open for Irish Post Building Britain Award 2023
News 32 minutes ago

Nominations open for Irish Post Building Britain Award 2023

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Interview: Darren Clarke on the Ryder Cup
News 5 hours ago

Interview: Darren Clarke on the Ryder Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ten minutes with Dark Tropics
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten minutes with Dark Tropics

By: Irish Post

'Rest easy little man': Boy who died in Donegal collision named locally as gardaí make arrest
News 1 day ago

'Rest easy little man': Boy who died in Donegal collision named locally as gardaí make arrest

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Dangerous man' Michael Gallagher jailed for 14 years for sexual assault
News 1 day ago

'Dangerous man' Michael Gallagher jailed for 14 years for sexual assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery ties knot with partner Jasper Waller-Bridge
News 2 days ago

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery ties knot with partner Jasper Waller-Bridge

By: Gerard Donaghy