Special constable saves life of man suffering heart attack

THE relatives of a man who fell seriously ill while visiting his family have thanked the special constable who helped to save his life.

Peter O’Donnell, 68, suffered a cardiac arrest whilst visiting his sister Annie and niece Shannon in Chatham, Kent on August 23, 2024.

Shannon immediately performed CPR on her uncle until Special Constable Laura Meeks and paramedic Emily Brown from the Joint Response Unit arrived.

The pair, who were on the scene within minutes of the call for help being made, took over from Shannon while further ambulance crews and the air ambulance also arrived.

With the help of a defibrillator, Mr O’Donnell eventually regained consciousness and is now recovering in hospital.

This week his family visited Ms Meeks to thank her for helping to save his life.

“We just felt so overwhelmed by what she did for us all,” Annie O’Donnell said.

“For such a young woman she was so calm, focussed and reassuring, and the speed and professionalism demonstrated by her and the paramedics was just amazing.

“She is a real credit to Kent Police, the Special Constabulary and the Joint Response Unit in particular.

“Along with my daughter they helped to save my brother’s life and it is difficult to put into words what it means to us as a family.”

Niece Shannon O’Donnell added: “We are deeply thankful for the care my uncle received on the night and the care he continues to receive in hospital, and we are hopeful he will make a full recovery.”

Ms Meeks joined the Kent Special Constabulary in August 2023 and qualified in February 2024 after completing her training.

She currently volunteers four or five times a week for the force whilst also working as a call handler for an energy company.

“It was a really lovely surprise for Peter’s family to come and see me,” she said.

“I had no idea and it was very emotional, although I am just really glad that I was able to help and they were able to celebrate his birthday with him in hospital.”

She added: “I absolutely love being a special and the family vibe we have. I get a lot of satisfaction from volunteering with the police, and it is always nice to be recognised when you have done a good job."