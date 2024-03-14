Stolen diamonds, paintings and a high-end sports vehicle seized in raid on property
News

Stolen diamonds, paintings and a high-end sports vehicle seized in raid on property

TWO people have been arrested following a police raid on a property in Co. Down.

PSNI officers found a significant quantity of Class A drugs, cash and a firearm during the raid on the premises in the Killaire Road area of Bangor yesterday morning.

They also uncovered luxury watches, diamonds, paintings and a Range Rover Sport vehicle during the operation.

Officers from Bangor District Support Team, assisted by officers from specialist Operations Branch, conducted the search.

An armoured tactical vehicle - known as a BearCat - was also deployed to assist the operation in Bangor West.

Stolen items seized during the raid in Bangor, Co. Down

The PSNI’s Inspector Hart said today: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and will proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.”

“This planned operation shows we are devoted to carrying out these searches and using all personnel and equipment available during proactive policing operations."

Following the raid, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including being in possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.

See More: Bangor

Related

Appeal after iron bar attack on man in Co. Down
News 3 months ago

Appeal after iron bar attack on man in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Appeal for information after attempted armed robbery at takeaway
News 4 months ago

Appeal for information after attempted armed robbery at takeaway

By: Irish Post

‘Desperately sad’: Elderly parents of Northern Irish politician Alex Easton die in house fire
News 1 year ago

‘Desperately sad’: Elderly parents of Northern Irish politician Alex Easton die in house fire

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Hollywood star Fionnuala Flanagan receives handprint honour in Ireland
News 7 hours ago

Hollywood star Fionnuala Flanagan receives handprint honour in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Giant snake will tower over proceedings as St Patrick’s festivities get underway in Ireland
News 8 hours ago

Giant snake will tower over proceedings as St Patrick’s festivities get underway in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Irish illustrator shortlisted for prestigious Carnegie medal for children’s books
News 9 hours ago

Irish illustrator shortlisted for prestigious Carnegie medal for children’s books

By: Fiona Audley

Tánaiste announces two new honorary consuls in Canada during St Patrick's trip
News 10 hours ago

Tánaiste announces two new honorary consuls in Canada during St Patrick's trip

By: Fiona Audley

Celtic release new jersey to celebrate club's Irish foundations
News 19 hours ago

Celtic release new jersey to celebrate club's Irish foundations

By: Gerard Donaghy