Stolen diamonds, paintings and a high-end sports vehicle seized in raid on property

TWO people have been arrested following a police raid on a property in Co. Down.

PSNI officers found a significant quantity of Class A drugs, cash and a firearm during the raid on the premises in the Killaire Road area of Bangor yesterday morning.

They also uncovered luxury watches, diamonds, paintings and a Range Rover Sport vehicle during the operation.

Officers from Bangor District Support Team, assisted by officers from specialist Operations Branch, conducted the search.

An armoured tactical vehicle - known as a BearCat - was also deployed to assist the operation in Bangor West.

The PSNI’s Inspector Hart said today: “We are actively committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets, and will proactively investigate and carry out searches to disrupt this activity, and those involved in the drugs trade.”

“This planned operation shows we are devoted to carrying out these searches and using all personnel and equipment available during proactive policing operations."

Following the raid, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including being in possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.