Suspected assault weapon, ammunition and drugs discovered after vehicle stop in Co. Antrim
News

The suspected military-style assault weapon (Image: PSNI)

TWO men have been arrested following the seizure of a suspected military-style assault weapon and drugs in Co. Antrim on Friday.

The items were discovered during searches of properties in Belfast and Carrickfergus after police stopped a vehicle due to suspicious activity.

Police described the discovery as a 'significant find', saying the suspected weapon 'could have been used to threaten, intimidate and ultimately kill'.

Suspicious activity

The incident unfolded after local police stopped a vehicle in the North Road area of Carrickfergus on Friday, May 5 when they saw what they believed to be suspicious activity.

A small quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were located on a 33-year-old man and searches were subsequently carried out at a nearby property.

A number of items were seized, including a suspected military-style assault weapon, magazine and ammunition.

Suspected ammunition seized at a property in Carrickfergus (Image: PSNI)

They also uncovered a large quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a further amount of suspected Class B controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Following additional searches at a second property in Carrickfergus and a property in central Belfast, a quantity of suspected Class B and Class C controlled drugs were seized.

In total, the suspected drugs were estimated to be worth around £50,000.

The suspected drugs were worth around £50,000 (Image: PSNI)

The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing prohibited weapons and possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply.

A second man, aged 44, was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences, including possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing prohibited weapons and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

'Communities at risk'

Detective Inspector McCamley of the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch said the seizure of the items had made the community safer.

"The suspected firearm is a highly significant find," he said.

"We are investigating how the weapon was obtained, and how the suspects intended to use it.

"This could have been used to threaten, intimidate and ultimately kill, and the removal of this weapon along with a large amount of drugs intended for our streets, has made our community safer.

"The people who are involved in this type of dangerous and life-threatening criminality put entire communities at risk.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with communities across Northern Ireland to relentlessly tackle the scourge of criminals who use the threat of violence in an attempt to coercively take control of people's lives.

"Together we can tackle this."

