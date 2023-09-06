'Taken so soon': Family's tribute to 'amazing' man who died in Coventry collision

THE FAMILY of a man who died in one of a series of collisions in Coventry have paid tribute to their ‘amazing’ loved one.

Leo Moran, 44, died after being hit by a vehicle in the city on Sunday morning.

Another man, 47-year-old father-of-two Joel Carriedo, also died when he was struck shortly after Mr Moran.

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

'Heartbroken'

In a statement, Mr Moran's family said he brought 'laughter and fun' to everyone around him.

"We are completely heartbroken at the loss of Leo, who was taken from us so soon," read the statement.

"Leo was an amazing son, brother, uncle and friend to so many, he brought so much laughter and fun to all of our lives.

"We are now giving the police time to give us the answers that we will need to understand how and why this happened.

“This will be the only public statement we will be giving."

Mr Moran was one of two pedestrians struck by a car in separate incidents on Gosford Street at around 8am on Sunday, before cyclist Mr Carriedo was struck on nearby Woodway Lane.

The second pedestrian was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, however Mr Moran and Mr Carriedo died as a result of their injuries.

After the car collided with a house on Beckbury Road, a man was detained in the area in connection with the incidents.

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

In a tribute, the family of hospital worker Mr Carriedo said: "He will be missed dearly by all that knew him.

"We thank all of the community for their continued support during this very difficult time.

"May he rest in peace and God bless his soul."

No terror link

West Midlands Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with what happened.

Based on the information they have received, investigators are not treating the matter as terror-related.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101.