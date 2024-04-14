Tánaiste condemns Iran attack on Israel amid threat of further strikes

TÁNAISTE Michael Martin has condemned Iran's attack on Israel on Saturday, describing it as 'utterly unacceptable'.

Tehran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel, although most were shot down outside Israeli airspace.

Iran said the strike was in response to an attack two weeks ago on the Iranian Embassy's consulate in Syria, which killed seven senior Iranian military advisors.

Following Saturday's attack, Iran said it now considered the matter concluded but that any retaliation from Israel would see a 'considerably more severe' response.

'Flagrant threat to international peace'

Speaking after Iran's attack, which left one girl hospitalised and caused minor damage to an Israeli airbase, the Tánaiste said it would not help solve the situation in Gaza.

"I strongly condemn Iran's attack on Israel. My thoughts are with the Israeli people at this time," said Mr Martin, who is Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

"The scale and the intensity of the attack represents a flagrant threat to international peace and security and is utterly unacceptable.

"It does nothing to help the cause of Palestinian people or being us closer to an end to the suffering in Gaza.

"There is now an urgent need for regional de-escalation. Further escalation is in nobody's interest.

"I urge actors to intensify efforts to restore stability.

"Ireland will work closely with our EU partners in responding to this crisis."

Mr Martin's words were echoed by Taoiseach Simon Harris, who tweeted: "I strongly condemn Iran's reckless and large scale attack on Israel.

"I urge all sides to show restraint now and to avoid any escalation in military action and the devastation that would cause."

'Response will assuredly and decisively be stronger'

Iran has blamed Israel for the April 1 attack at its consulate in Damascus, saying that a lack of condemnation from the UN Security Council contributed to its retaliatory strike on Saturday.

A statement from Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said the strike 'was in the exercise of Iran's inherent right to self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations'.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent right of self-defense when required," it added.

"Should the Israeli regime commit any military aggression again, Iran's response will assuredly and decisively be stronger, and more resolute."

A tweet from Iran's Mission to the UN after Saturday's attack echoed Iravani's statement.

"The matter can be deemed concluded," it read.

"However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran's response will be considerably more severe."