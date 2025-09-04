Tánaiste ‘deeply concerned’ over instances of antisemitism in Ireland

THERE is “no room” for antisemitism in Ireland Tánaiste Simon Harris said after meeting with members of the nation’s Jewish community.

Mr Harris, who is also Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, met with the community this week to discuss their “experiences and concerns”.

During those talks he was made aware of the “intolerance” they faced, which he described as “deeply concerning”.

“The Jewish community are an integral part of Irish society,” Mr Martin said following the meeting.

“I was deeply concerned to hear of the negative experiences and intolerance they have faced in their daily lives.”

He added: “I was particularly concerned at the accounts of intolerance experienced by students and young people. This is entirely unacceptable.

“I want to be clear there can be no room for antisemitism in Irish society.”

The Tánaiste went on to confirm that the Irishb Government is “committed to upholding the rights, dignity and security of all in our Republic.”

“I condemn antisemitism wherever it occurs, online and in the real world,” he added.

“We must do more to counter this scourge.”

Mr Harris said this week’s meeting was “an important step in listening to the community’s concerns and moving forward with implementation of the commitments relating to countering antisemitism in the Programme for Government”.