Taoiseach expresses ‘frustration’ to UN chief over delays to peacekeeper Seán Rooney murder trial
News

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has expressed his “frustration” over delays in the murder trial of the man accused of killing Irish peacekeeper Seán Rooney

Mr Harris took a call with the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres yesterday, his office confirmed this morning.

The Taoiseach used the opportunity to raise concerns over the slow pace of the criminal investigation into the peacekeeper’s death.

Private Seán Rooney was killed while serving with the Unifil mission in Lebanon on December 14, 2022.

Private Seán Rooney was killed in an ambush while serving in Lebanon

His armoured vehicle was ambushed as it drove north through Al-Aqbiya, a town controlled by the Iranian backed Hizbullah militant group.

The 23-year-old, from Newtowncunningham in Co. Donegal, was repatriated on December 19, 2022.

His funeral took place at the Holy Family Church in Dundalk on December 22, and he was laid to rest at All Saints Catholic Church in Colehill, Co. Donegal.

While Gardaí have completed their own investigation into the soldier’s death, for the purpose of preparing a report for the coroner and an impending inquest, a criminal trial in Lebanon, of the man accused of his murder, has been postponed until next February.

Mr Guterres told the Taoiseach that the case remained a “priority’ for the UN, during their call.

“They discussed the killing of Private Sean Rooney in Lebanon in December 2022 and the serious injuries inflicted on Trooper Shane Kearney,” a spokesperson for the Taoiseach’s office confirmed.

“The Taoiseach said there were frustrations in Ireland at slow progress in court proceedings,” they explained.

“The Secretary General said he was very aware of the case and that it was a high priority for the UN,” they added.

“He once again expressed his condolences to the families of the Irish soldiers.”

During the call Mr Guterres thanked Irish peacekeepers for their “ongoing and dedicated service in conflicts around the world”, and also thanked the Taoiseach for Ireland “using its voice to stand up for peace, humanitarian law and an end to conflict in the world”.

