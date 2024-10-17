Taoiseach: EU must to do more to bring about ceasefire in Middle East
TAOISEACH Simon Harris claims the EU must “do more” to bring about a ceasefire as the conflict and humanitarian crisis in the Middle East worsens.

Speaking ahead of a European Council meeting in Brussels today Mr Harris said the situation in the Middle East is "deeply concerning”.

“The humanitarian impact of the conflict in Gaza and now Lebanon is alarming,” he said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris is in Brussels today

"The EU must do more,” he added.

“I have repeatedly said that all countries and organisations must use all levers at our disposal to bring about a ceasefire.

“I will continue my call, together with Prime Minister Sanchez of Spain, for a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which has only become more pressing since the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice in July on Israel's illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories.

“I will also engage with other EU Member States with troops serving with UNIFIL in Lebanon such as Italy, Spain and France to ensure that our peacekeepers are fully protected, and that the EU sends a strong signal of support for UNIFIL and for the UN more generally.”

Referring to recent attacks on peacekeeping soldiers currently deployed in Lebanon, of which a number are Irish, the Taoiseach added: “The deliberate targeting by Israel of UNIFIL positions is against international law and cannot be tolerated.”

The crises in Middle East and Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda in today’s meeting of EU leaders.

Other items for discussion include competitiveness, Georgia, Moldova, Sudan, Venezuela, preparation for COP 29 and hybrid threats.

Taoiseach Simon Harris recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

“Following my visit to Kyiv last month, I also look forward to our discussion of Ukraine, which President Zelenskyy will join,” Mr Harris said.

“Ukraine is looking into a bleak and difficult winter, and it is more important than ever that the EU continues to stand with it in every way we can.

“This includes a very important decision on providing low cost loans to Ukraine of up to €45 billion guaranteed by the revenues of Russia’s immobilised assets.”

He added: “We will also discuss migration.

“We need a secure and fair Europe with a migration system that recognises the benefits that legal migration brings to our societies and our economies, while also being equipped to deal with irregular migration, to combat the people-traffickers who put the lives of desperate people at risk, to secure our borders and to work with international partners to tackle the root causes that drive people from their homes.”

