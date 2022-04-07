Taoiseach to visit Finland and Estonia tomorrow
Taoiseach to visit Finland and Estonia tomorrow

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin will tomorrow visit two countries in Europe on official visits.

The Department of the Taoiseach announced the visits today, saying the two countries are "closely aligned with Ireland on issues including climate change, digital transformation and opposition to Russia's unjustified war on Ukraine."

The Taoiseach will first travel to Finland where the President of the Republic of Finland Saudi Niinistö will host him in Helsinki on Friday morning. He will then move on to a working lunch with Finnish Prime Minister San Marin.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the EU response to the invasion of Ukraine, energy, and climate change during their bilateral.

Ireland and Finland celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations this year. Finland opened a resident Embassy in Dublin in 1989, and Ireland opened an Embassy in Helsinki in 1993.

The Taoiseach will then travel to Tallinn for a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas.

While in Tallinn, the Taoiseach will also visit a digital services hub, as well as the Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, which plays an important role in enhancing Europe's capacity to deal with cyber threats.

Ireland recognised the Republic of Estonia on 27 August 1991 and diplomatic relations were established on 10 September 1991. It is estimated that there are 3000 Estonians living in Ireland. The Irish community in Estonia is "very small" according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Because of their history and location, both Finland and Estonia offer significant insight on the Russian war on Ukraine, and this is expected to be a central issue in discussions with the Prime Ministers of Estonia and Finland, and the President of Finland.

